Woman injured while working near firing range in J-K's Reasi

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman suffered an injury likely from a splinter while she was working near a small firing range in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Thursday, a police spokesperson said. Sita Devi, a resident of Khudri Chinkah village, "sustained splinter-like injury when she went near the firing butt in Rudd Pull for cutting grass" in the morning, the official said.

Advertisment

She was admitted to a hospital by a team of the Arnas police station, the spokesperson said and added that preliminary inquiry rules out a terror angle to the incident.

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma appealed to the people to stay away from rumour mongering. Any person found involved in creating fake news will be dealt with strictly, the officer said. PTI AB AB ANB ANB