Woman injures man’s private parts with spatula after he makes unwanted advances

Thane, Aug 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old man hurried to a hospital when a woman injured his private parts with a metal spatula to thwart his alleged unwanted advances in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Anil Satyanarayan Raccha was drunk when he tried to misbehave with the 26-year-old woman at her home in the Bhiwandi area, he said.

Police said the Raccha and the woman know each other. Around 4.30 pm on Friday, Raccha went to her house and tried to make sexual overtures. He also allegedly flashed her.

To protect herself, the woman raised an alarm, ran to her kitchen and picked up a metal spatula. She struck Raccha with the utensil and injured his genitals, the official said, citing the FIR.

A badly injured Raccha rushed out of her house to seek medical help. He has been hospitalised, the official said.

On a complaint by the woman, the Bhiwandi town police have registered a case against Raccha for outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment and trespass under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has not been arrested as he is still in the hospital, the official added. PTI COR NR