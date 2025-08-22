Woman involved in theft cases held; cash, gold worth Rs 1.45 lakh recovered

Latur, Aug 22 (PTI) Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman and recovered from her cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1,45,700 that she had stolen in Latur city of Maharashtra, officials said on Friday.

The arrest was made after the police launched a probe based on a complaint lodged by a woman from Dharashiv district that her purse containing Rs 5,700 cash was stolen in Gandhi Chowk area, they said.

The investigation led to the arrest of the woman, identified as Mahek alias Adiba Azim Shaikh, a resident of Khadgaon Road in Latur. During the questioning, she admitted to stealing the purse, a police official said.

During her interrogation, the police found that two more cases were registered against her. She admitted that she was involved in stealing a 10-gram gold chain and a gold ring weighing five grams in separate incidents.

With this, the police cracked three cases of theft and recovered a stolen property worth Rs 1.45 lakh, he said. PTI COR NP