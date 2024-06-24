Woman IT professional battling depression jumps to death from Indore building

Indore, Jun 24 (PTI) A 38-year-old woman IT professional suffering from depression allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of a multi-storey building in Indore on Monday, police said.

The deceased Surabhi Jain was working as a manager in a leading company in the IT sector, said Vijay Nagar police station in-charge CB Singh.

"Surabhi Jain came to the multi-storey building straight from her office. She went to the 10th floor using the lift and jumped," he said.

Singh said Jain lived with her father in Anup Nagar, located about three kilometres from the multi-storey building.

Jain apologised to her father in a mobile phone message before killing herself, according to police.

"Her father told us that she got divorced within a year of her marriage in 2015 and since then she has been suffering from depression," he said.

Although Jain didn't leave any letter before plunging to her death, she left a short message on her mobile phone apologising to her father.

"She considered her father as her best friend and shared all the details of her life with him. In her last message left on the mobile, Surabhi wrote in Hindi stating 'Pyale-pyale (dear) pitaji, I am sorry'," the police officer said.

A detailed investigation is being conducted into Jain's death. PTI HWP ADU NSK