Woman IT professional shot dead by boyfriend in Pune

Pune, Jan. 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman, employed with an IT major, has been shot dead allegedly by her boyfriend in Maharashtra’s Pune district, the police said on Sunday.

The boyfriend, identified as Rishabh Nigam, was apparently upset that victim Vandana Dwivedi had started avoiding him recently, they said.

The incident took place at a lodge in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday and the police got the information on Sunday morning, they said.

According to a senior police official, Nigam was apprehended in Mumbai. He has been arrested under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and Arms Act.

Police said Nigam and Dwivedi, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were in a relationship since 2013. She worked in a big IT firm in Hinjawadi, while her boyfriend lived in UP.

Nigam was apparently miffed as the deceased had started avoiding him recently, the official said.

“A couple of years ago, he was beaten up back in their hometown, and he suspected the deceased’s role in that assault,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Bapu Bangar.

Nigam had come from UP and checked in at the lodge on January 25.

“The next day, the deceased joined him. As per preliminary information, on Saturday night, he shot the woman and fled. We learnt about the incident this morning,” said Bangar.

CCTV footage at the lodge showed Nigam leaving the premises on Saturday night.

The man has been arrested, and further investigations, including the exact motive and from where procured the firearm, are underway, the official added. PTI SPK GK NR