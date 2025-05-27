Woman judicial officer from Jharkhand moves SC against rejection of child care leave

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A woman judicial officer from Jharkhand has approached the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of grant of child care leave.

The plea was mentioned on Tuesday for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih.

The bench agreed to hear the matter on May 29.

The counsel appearing for the woman judicial officer said she was an additional district judge and a single parent.

"She had sought child care leave because she was transferred to some other place," the lawyer said, adding that leave sought by her was rejected.

The counsel said the woman had sought child care leave from June 10 to December.

"Why was it rejected?," the CJI asked.

The counsel said no reason was given for it. PTI ABA ABA DV DV