Woman jumps before moving metro at Delhi's Pitampura station, loses right hand

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A 53-year-old woman was critically injured as she jumped in front of a moving metro train at Pitampura station here on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line were delayed briefly due to the incident.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The metro police received a call at 2.23 pm about a woman jumping in front of a train at the Pitampura Metro Station, an officer said.

The critically injured woman was shifted to BSA hospital in Rohini by the metro staff. A team of police personnel reached the hospital and found her right hand got amputated in the incident, the officer said.

The woman is undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officer said adding that her family members have been informed and further probe into the matter is underway.

A senior DMRC official said around 2:30 pm, there was a delay of 15 to 20 minutes due to a person on the track at Pitampura Metro Station on the Red Line.

Normal services were resumed after the person was removed from the track, the officer added. PTI NIT ALK RPA