Woman jumps from 21st floor of Lotus Blue Bird Society in Noida's Sector 39

Noida: A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 21st floor of a society here, police said Saturday.

According to police, Unnat was a native of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh and was living in Sector 39. She was studying a mass communication course from a private college in Gurugram.

Jitendra Kumar Singh, In-charge at Sector 39 Police Station told PTI, "A 21-year-old student of mass communication committed suicide at 3 am on the intervening night of Friday- Saturday. She jumped from the 21st floor in Lotus Blue Bird Society."

The woman had returned home late at night from a party along with her friend. Following this, she jumped from the building, police said.

Her family has been informed and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, Singh added.