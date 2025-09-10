Woman jumps from Delhi's Signature Bridge into Yamuna

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) An 55-year-old woman allegedly jumped into the Yamuna from Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said.

She was with her son in their car when they stopped on Signature bridge. Police believe that a domestic dispute could be behind the suspected suicide, an official said.

The woman, aged around 55, had been in stress for a while over a dispute in her house. She is yet to be traced, police said.

"Her son made the PCR call around 6.30 am reporting the incident where her mother jumped from Signature Bridge into the Yamuna," a senior police officer said.

Teams of the Delhi Police, the fire department and divers rushed to the spot to locate her, the officer added.

A search and rescue operation is underway but the woman is yet to be traced as currents in the Yamuna are strong, the officer said.

"CCTV footage from the area is also being examined to gather more details," he added.