Woman jumps from Ghaziabad high-rise, family alleges harassment over dowry

Ghaziabad, Aug 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Friday morning by jumping from the 11th floor amid allegations of dowry harassment against her husband, who has been arrested, police said.

The woman has been identified as Aarti, police added.

According to the Nand Gram police, the woman's body was sent for postmortem. Police have arrested her accused husband Mayank Tyagi. Aarti's father Rajeev Tyagi has lodged a complaint accusing Mayank, his father Vinod, and mother Sadhna of subjecting the woman to severe dowry-related torture.

In his complaint, Rajeev Tyagi alleged that Aarti's marriage to Mayank on January 15, 2020 was marked by persistent demands for additional dowry beyond what was already given.

"Aarti had expressed her suffering through personal communications and a handwritten diary recovered from her belongings. The diary has details of her grievances and distress," her father alleged.

Police said they are currently investigating whether Aarti's death was a result of suicide or if she was forcibly thrown from the building by her husband and in-laws.

SHO Dharm Pal Singh of the Nand Gram police station said an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding her death.