Woman jumps from moving train to escape alleged rape bid, suffers injuries

Hyderabad, Mar 24 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman has suffered injuries after jumping from a moving train here when a man allegedly attempted to rape her in the coach, Government Railway Police said on Monday.

The victim, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, in a statement to police on Sunday, said the incident happened on March 22 evening when she was travelling alone in the ladies coach of the MMTS (Multi Modal Transport Service) train for Medchal from Secunderabad railway station.

The woman said after two female passengers who were travelling in same coach de-boarded the train at Alwal railway station, one unidentified man, aged around 25, came near her and demanded sexual favor and when she refused he tried to force upon her then she jumped from the moving train, according to police.

She sustained bleeding injuries on her head, chin, right hand and on her waist and later, some passersby got her shifted to a state-run hospital, a GRP police official said.

Four teams have been formed to nab the accused, the official said.

The teams are looking out for evidence in the form of CCTV footage, eye-witnesses, human intelligence and scientific evidence, GRP Secunderabad Superintendent of Police G Chandana Deepti told PTI Videos on Monday. The woman's condition is stable and she is under observation, the SP said.

The woman was completely frightened that he (the accused) will rape her and she jumped out of the train, the official said citing the victim's version.

The woman has stated that she will identify that person if she sees him again, police said.

Based on the woman's complaint a case under sections 75 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 131 (use of criminal force) of the BNS was registered.

The woman, a private sector employee, stated that on March 22 she came to Secunderabad from Medchal to repair her mobile phone display. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ADB