Woman jumps into barrage in UP's Bijnor; search underway

Bijnor (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a barrage here after being apparently depressed over repeated failure in competitive exams, police said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer (CO) Gautam Rai said the woman, identified as Lalita Singh, went to the barrage on Monday along with her cousin Akshi when the incident took place.

“Efforts are underway to locate her,” the officer added.

According to her father Ved Prakash, Lalita had completed her MCA from IIT Kanpur and had appeared twice for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination but failed both times.

She had recently appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) examination.

Her father said Lalita had been under stress for some time over her academic performance and exam results.

Police and rescue teams are continuing the search operation in the barrage area, officials said.