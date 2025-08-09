Woman jumps into canal with 3 children over marital dispute in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district ended her life allegedly by jumping into Ken Canal with her three children tied to her body following a dispute with her husband on Saturday, police said.

All four bodies have been recovered, and the woman's husband has been taken into custody for questioning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj said that on Saturday morning, police received information that Reena (30), wife of Akhilesh Aarkh from the Risoura village, had gone missing from home along with her three children - Himanshu (9), Anshi (5) and Prince (3). As police and family members began searching, they found Reena's bangles and some of the children's clothes on the bank of Ken Canal, about a kilometre from the village.

Suspecting that she had jumped into the canal, authorities stopped the water flow, and with the help of local divers and police teams, set up nets to locate the bodies. Around 4 pm, the bodies of the woman and her children were recovered, still bound together, Shivraj said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said they are interrogating her husband Akhilesh to ascertain further details of the incident and legal proceedings are underway.