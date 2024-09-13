Woman jumps into creek in Thane, saved by locals

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) A 31-year-old woman was saved by locals after she jumped into a creek in her attempt to die by suicide in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

The woman, a resident of the city's Khartan Road area, dived into the water body at Kalwa around 9 am, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

After being alerted about the incident, firemen and civic rescuers rushed to the spot. By then, locals had pulled the woman to safety, he said.

The reason behind her suicide attempt is still not known. The Kalwa police are talking to her, he added. PTI COR NR