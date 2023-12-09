Woman jumps into lake, rescued by fire brigade

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) A woman jumped into a lake at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district in a bid to end life, but was rescued by two fire brigade personnel, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday, said Sakib Kharbe, the disaster management officer of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation.

"The woman aged around 40 years jumped into the Varhaladevi lake in Bhiwandi. Some people who noticed it, immediately alerted the local authorities. Two fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and jumped into the water body and rescued her," he said.

The woman was admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that the reason behind her suicide attempt is yet to be known and police were probing the incident. PTI COR NP