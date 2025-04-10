Woman jumps into pond with three children in Bhadohi; two dead, search on for two others

Bhadohi (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman jumped into a pond along with her three children in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, leading to the death of two of the children.

However, the woman and one child are yet to be traced, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the incident took place around 10 am in Sherpur Gopaliha village.

The woman, identified as Annu Devi, reportedly entered the pond with her children Diksha (8), Divyansh (3), and Suryansh (6), he said.

"Upon receiving information, police teams rushed to the spot and, with the help of local residents and divers, managed to recover the bodies of Diksha and Divyansh from deep waters," Manglik told PTI.

A rescue operation is currently underway with the assistance of fire department personnel and divers to trace the woman and her son Suryansh, who are still unaccounted for.

"The reason behind the woman taking the extreme step is not yet known," SP Manglik added.