Woman jumps into river along with her 2 children in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A woman along with her two children jumped into the Yamuna river here on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The bodies of 32-year-old Manju, her daughter Kajal (6) and son Deepak (4) were recovered from the river late evening, they said.

The investigation so far has revealed that the woman had a dispute with her husband this afternoon. So, in a fit of rage, she jumped into the river from the bridge connecting Banda to Kishanpur along with her children, SHO Rishi Dev Singh said.

No complaint regarding the incident has been received yet. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem of the bodies is conducted on Thursday, the SHO added. PTI COR CDN NB