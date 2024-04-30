Woman jumps into river in Jammu, rescued by locals

Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman on Tuesday jumped into river Tawi from a bridge here and was rescued by the timely intervention of locals, officials said.

According to police, the woman was walking over the Tawi bridge, connecting Jewel Chowk with Bikram Chowk in the heart of the city, and suddenly jumped into the swollen water body, the officials said.

However, some locals acted swiftly and rescued her. She was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, they said. The motive behind her taking the extreme step is not yet known. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, they added.