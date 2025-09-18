Woman jumps into river in UP's Shahjahanpur; seven cases in 15 days

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman allegedly jumped into a river to commit suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Thursday, the seventh such incident in the last 15 days, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar told PTI that Meena Dixit, a resident of South City Colony under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, reached the banks of Garra river this morning, removed her slippers, and allegedly jumped into it.

A joint teams of the NDRF and police have been deployed to search for the woman, he added.

"Local divers have also been engaged to trace the woman," the officer said.

According to police records, in the past 15 days, at least seven people have allegedly died by suicide by jumping into rivers in the city. The victims included Maninder (30), Rishu (26), Aditya Saxena (60), Puttu Lal (55), Mohini (15) and her cousin Poonam (14). Police have so far recovered three bodies.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi had earlier said that police forces were deployed on bridges over the Garra and Khannaut rivers to prevent such incidents.