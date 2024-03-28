Woman jumps into river to end life, rescued

Thane, Mar 28 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman, who jumped into a river in Maharashtra's Thane with the intention of killing herself, was rescued, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Badlapur town on Wednesday night, they said.

"The woman jumped into the Ulhas river around 10.30 pm. After being informed about the incident, the fire services personnel and a local rescue team foiled her suicide attempt," Badlapur Municipal Council's chief fire officer Bhagawat Sonawane said.

The fire services personnel along with divers and the Natural Disaster Rescue Foundation team members carried out a search and finally spotted her entangled in the bushes, from where she was pulled out and saved, he said.

The woman was then hospitalised and her condition is said to be stable, he added.

The motive behind her extreme act is not immediately known, the official said. PTI COR MVG NP