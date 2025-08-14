Woman jumps into river with two sons after family dispute in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) A woman, along with her two sons, allegedly jumped into the Gomti river in UP’s Barabanki following a family dispute, police said on Thursday.

Divers near Naipuraghat bridge recovered the body of her younger son, while a search is underway for the woman and her elder son, they said.

The incident happened on Wednesday near the Ausaneshwar Ghat bridge in Bibiapur village under the Kothi police station area.

According to police, Mithilesh Kumari (28) was married to Manoj Yadav of Sadhai Bhagatpurwa village in 2017. After Manoj died in 2021, she married her brother-in-law Bhola alias Hukum Singh in 2025.

On Wednesday evening, a heated argument broke out in the family, after which Mithilesh allegedly decided to end her life along with her children and later jumped into the river, police said.

Kothi SHO J P Singh said divers are searching the river for the missing woman and her other child.