Woman jumps into Rohini drain, drowns

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A woman, aged around 30, jumped into an open drain in north Delhi's Rohini area on Friday evening, police said.

An officer said a call was received at KNK Marg Police Station at 4.11 pm and another at 4.19 pm, with the callers saying that a woman had jumped into a drain near JND College in Sector 15 and was drowning.

"A police team immediately rushed to the spot near the Sector 15/16 dividing road where the callers stated that they saw a woman jump into the drain around 4.10 pm," the officer said.

The fire brigade was called in and after hours of search, the woman's body was fished out from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant.

She was wearing a red print salwar suit, red glass bangles, and a mangalsutra around her neck. Her body bore no visible external injury marks.

Police said the woman, estimated to be aged between 30 and 35, was taken to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and efforts are on to ascertain her identity.