Woman jumps into water-filled quarry; quick action by police, home guard save her life

Latur, Sep 25 (PTI) Police saved the life of a 25-year-old woman, who tried to commit suicide by jumping into a water-filled quarry in Latur district of Maharashtra early on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in Budhoda village on Ausa Road around 5 am, they said.

Emergency helpline 'Dial 112' received a distress call informing that a woman had jumped into a quarry. The control room alerted the police personnel patrolling the area.

Within minutes, police teams rushed to the spot and found the woman struggling and shouting for help, they said.

Sub-inspector Atul Dake, other police personnel and Home Guards jumped into the water. They pulled her out to safety and saved her life. PTI COR NP