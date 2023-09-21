Woman jumps into water tank with her two sons in Rajasthan's Sanchore, dies

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) A woman allegedly jumped into a water tank with her two children in Rajasthan's Sanchore district on Thursday, police said, adding that all three died in the incident.

Sanchore Station House Officer Niranjan Pratap Singh said that Pinta (26), wife of Bokdiawas resident Balkaram Devasi, jumped into the well along with her two sons Kalpesh (5) and Parsa Ram (3), due to which all three died.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had a dispute with her husband after which she took this step.

After post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members, he said. The woman's husband has been booked under sections 304 (B) (dowry death) and 498 (dowry harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

He said that the husband of the deceased sells vegetables and fruits. The police is investigating the matter. PTI AG SKY SKY