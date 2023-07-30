Woman jumps into water tank with minor daughters in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) A woman and her two minor daughters died allegedly after she jumped into a water tank with them in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Deedwana where Deepali Devi (30), jumped into the water tank in her house with her daughters Ankita (3) and Priyanka (2), they said.

The reason behind the suicide is not clear yet, the police said, adding that the matter was being investigated.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, police said. PTI SDA NB