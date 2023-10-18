Woman jumps into well with 2 children after quarrel with husband in MP

Raisen, Oct 18 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her two minor children after her husband did not allow her to go to her parents' home in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Sunwaha village, some 80 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The bodies of Manisha Ahirwar (32), her 9-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter were found floating in the well located on the family farmland on Tuesday night, Sultanganj police station in-charge Shyamraj Singh Rajput said.

The woman allegedly jumped into the well after a quarrel with her husband over going to her parents' house, he said.

After the fight, the woman left her husband's home for the farmland but did not return till late evening.

During a search, bodies of the woman and her children were found floating in the well on Tuesday night, the official said.

A case has been registered in this connection.

The woman's husband, Raghuraj Ahirwar, told reporters that his wife took the extreme step after he denied her permission to go to her parents' home.

Ahirwar said his wife returned from her parents home' just three days back and insisted on going there again. PTI COR ADU GK