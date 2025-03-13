Woman jumps into well with 2 kids in Solapur, all 3 dead

Pune: A 30-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Solapur district allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well along with her two children who also drowned, police said on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations suggest the woman was depressed as her two sons, seven and one-and-a-half years old, were differently-abled, they said.

"The incident occurred near the family's farm in Wangi village on Wednesday morning. While bodies of the woman and one child were fished out the same day, the other child's body was retrieved on Thursday morning," an official from Solapur Taluka police station said.

Apart from the two sons, the woman also had an eight-year-old daughter, the official said.

"Initial findings indicate that she was struggling with depression due to her sons' condition, which may have led to this tragic step," he said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the police added.