Woman jumps into well with 2-year-old daughter, both die; cops detain her husband, his kin

Nashik, Sep 25 (PTI) A woman jumped into a well along with her two-year-old daughter in Sinnar taluka in Nashik district, resulting in their deaths, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 10:30pm on Wednesday in Naygaon, the Sinnar MIDC police station official said.

"Sonal Sanap (30) jumped in to a well with her two-year-old daughter. The bodies have been retrieved. Sonal and her husband Sagar used to quarrel frequently. Sagar, his brother and mother have been detained. Further probe is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM