Woman jumps off building with 5-year-old daughter in Jaipur; child dies, woman injured

Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) A five-year-old girl died after her mother allegedly jumped off the third floor of a building with her in Jaipur's Murlipura area, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Thursday when Manju Meena (32) leapt from the third floor along with her daughter Priyanshi. While the child died on the spot, the woman was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment, Station House Officer (SHO) Virendra Kuril said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's brother, police arrested her husband Ravindra Kumar (35) on Saturday night, the SHO said.

"The woman is still undergoing treatment. Further investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident is underway," Kuril added.