Woman jumps to death from 10-storey building after tiff with husband in Thane district

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from a 10-storey building following a tiff with her husband in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Dombivili town on Friday morning when the newly married couple was visiting a relative, an official from Manpada police station said.

Pooja Karan Solanki allegedly jumped to death from a fourth-floor apartment in the 10-storey building and was found lying in a pool of blood, he said.

The woman's body was sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official said.

The victim was chatting with someone and her husband objected to it, following which she took the extreme step, he said. PTI COR ARU