Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping from the balcony of her 18th-floor flat in Kalyan city in the district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Khadakpada area on Wednesday, said an official.

As per the woman's 73-year-old father, the woman was depressed ever since her divorce.

No suicide note, however, was found in the flat and further probe was underway. PTI COR MVG KRK