Woman jumps to death from 22nd floor of Thane building

Thane, Oct 31 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping from the 22nd floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane city, a police official said.

The 45-year-old woman jumped to her death around 9:25am from a building in Hiranandani Estate, the Kasarwadavali police station official said.

"She is a resident of Waghbeel village. She had come for a oil massage to the building. She then went to the 22nd floor, entered the refuge area and jumped from there. The chain of events have been captured by CCTV cameras in the building. Some residents had given her an access card which allowed her entry into the building," he said.

"We have found that she suffered from a kidney ailment, while her son has an eye disorder. Further probe, which includes talking to residents etc, is underway," the official added. PTI COR BNM