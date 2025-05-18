Woman jumps to death from 9th floor of university hostel in Punjab

Phagwara, May 18 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of a private university's hostel in Punjab's Phagwara, police said on Sunday.

Karnataka native Akanksha completed her engineering course from the university and had been working as an aerospace engineer in New Delhi for the past six months, they said.

She was selected for a job in Japan and came to the university to get some certificates and other documents. However, she allegedly jumped from the hostel building on Saturday night, the police said.

Satnampura SHO Hardip Singh said it appeared to be a case of suicide. However, an investigation was underway.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of Civil hospital Phagwara and her family has been informed, the SHO said.