Woman jumps to death from apartment building in Greater Noida

Noida, Nov 22 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping off the 16th floor of a building at a residential society in Greater Noida, police said on Saturday.

Surajpur Kotwali in-charge Vinod Kumar said the incident took place at 7.20 pm on Friday at Migsun Twin Society, where the woman, identified as Shalu from Muzaffarnagar, was staying with four of her friends.

“At the time of the incident, only Shalu and one of her friends were present in the flat on the 16th floor. The friend was in the kitchen when Shalu went to the balcony and jumped,” Kumar said.

Residents of the society rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he added.

Police said no suicide note has been found, and the circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.

Shalu is survived by her brother and her sister, while their parents died earlier, police said.