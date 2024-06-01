Woman kidnap case: Bhavani Revanna keeps SIT sleuths waiting

Hassan (Karnataka), Jun 1 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday said it could not interrogate Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, in connection with a kidnap case as she was not present at her residence at Holenarasipura in the district.

The SIT had issued a notice to Bhavani on Thursday asking her to be present at home from 10 am to 5 pm on June 1 as there was a need to question her in the case linked to allegations of sexual abuse against her son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

When a team of SIT sleuths reached Bhavani’s house, ‘Chennambika Nilaya’, today she was not present.

Though the officers decided to wait till evening, she failed to turn up.

According to sources, the SIT is now contemplating forming teams to look for her.

Meanwhile, suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal, who was arrested and sent to the custody of SIT in connection with allegations of sexual abuse of several women, denied the charges against him, the source said.

Prajwal (33) is the grandson of former PM and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. He returned to the country from Germany on Friday and was immediately arrested by the SIT at the Bengaluru airport.

Prajwal's father H D Revanna, who is Holenarasipura MLA and Deve Gowda's son, is out on bail in the same kidnapping case. PTI GMS GMS ROH