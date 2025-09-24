Woman 'kidnapped' by parents in Telangana for marrying against their wishes

Hyderabad, Sep 24 (PTI) A young woman, who married against her parents' wishes, was allegedly forcibly taken by them and other family members from her in-laws’ house in Narsampally village on Wednesday, police said.

A video of the incident has since gone viral.

The couple married four months ago, which was opposed by the woman’s parents as they felt the groom did not have a "proper" career.

Both belong to the same caste, and the families are related.

According to police, after the couple returned home following their marriage, the woman’s parents and relatives went to her in-laws’ residence, which led to an argument.

The woman was then allegedly pulled out of the house, and dragged into a car. The husband and in-laws claimed chilli powder was thrown at them and they were beaten during the incident.

A kidnap case has been registered against the woman’s parents and four other family members at Keesara police station.

The woman later told police that she is with her father and will come to the station the following day.