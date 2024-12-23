Woman kidnapped, male companion assaulted in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) A woman was kidnapped and her male companion allegedly assaulted by four unidentified miscreants in the Lumbini Vihar area in Odisha's Bhubaneswar city on Monday, police said. The incident happened at 1.30 am, under the jurisdiction of the city's Maitri Vihar police station, when she was returning home with her male companion, they said.

According to police, the woman was found around five hours after her kidnapping.

The miscreants reportedly released her in the Barmunda area after the police launched a search operation.

They came in a white car and allegedly attacked the man before forcibly taking away the woman.

The man, identified as Akash Singh, suffered critical injuries and is under treatment at a hospital in the city.

Personnel of the police commissionerate are conducting raids at different places in and around Bhubaneswar city to catch the accused.