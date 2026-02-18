Woman ‘kidnapped’; protest held on Pune-Solapur highway demanding action

Pune, Feb 18 (PTI) A few right-wing outfits staged a protest on the Pune-Solapur highway in Maharashtra, blocking the road and demanding the arrest of two men accused of kidnapping a 21-year-old woman, an official said on Wednesday.

The protest was held on Tuesday, he said.

According to police, a woman from Bhigwan in Pune district has gone missing, and her family has filed a complaint against two men who live next door to her and know each other.

“As per the complaint from the family, we have registered a case of kidnapping against two youths, and a search is on,” said a senior official from Pune rural police.

Some right-wing outfits protested late Tuesday night on the highway near Bhigwan by burning tree branches on the carriageway and demanded the arrest of the “kidnappers”. PTI SPK NR