Woman killed, 18 injured as tractor overturns in UP's Mahoba

Mahoba (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) A woman was killed and 18 people were injured when a speeding tractor-trolley carrying labourers lost control and overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Saturday evening, police said.

The condition of one of the injured women labourers is said to be critical, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vandana Singh told reporters that the accident took place near Chitaiyan village of the Srinagar police station area.

Upon being informed, teams of police and district administration reached the spot and shifted the 19 injured persons to a hospital, Singh said, adding that of those hurt, 16 were women and three men.

The ASP told PTI that one of the injured women, identified as Vimala Devi, aged around 35 years, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

Quoting eyewitnesses, she said that the negligence of the driver led to the accident.

According to the police, the accident took place when about 40 labourers from Srinagar town were returning from Nanura village in a tractor after work. As soon as the tractor reached near Chitayan village, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

The doctors at the hospital referred five injured victims to a higher centre as their condition was critical, while the other injured are being treated in the emergency ward of the district hospital, the ASP said.

Additional District Officer Ram Prakash said the condition of one of the injured women labourers is still said to be critical.

A female worker who witnessed the accident told reporters that the tractor driver was drunk driving. PTI COR CDN RPA