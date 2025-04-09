Woman killed, 2 daughters injured as car falls into ditch in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) A woman was killed and her two young daughters were injured when their car fell into a ditch here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the driver of the car, Mukesh, apparently dozed off while driving, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and plunge into a roadside ditch, a police officer said.

While Mukesh’s wife, Meenu, 35, died on the spot, their two daughters -- Shivani, 10, and Suhani, 5, -- sustained serious injuries in the incident, he said.

Mukesh told police that the family was travelling from Rathaurpura in Jalaun district to Kurukshetra at the time of the accident.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.