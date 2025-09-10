Woman killed, 2 injured after speeding car hits scooter in Noida

Noida, Sep 10 (PTI) A woman died while her father-in-law and minor son were injured after a speeding car hit their scooter near an underpass in Noida, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday when Chandan Singh, a Ghaziabad resident, was riding a scooter with his daughter-in-law Divya and grandchild, police said.

The collision occurred near the Prakash Hospital underpass under Sector 24 Police Station limits, they added.

All three were rushed to different private hospitals in Noida for treatment.

Divya succumbed during treatment the same day, Station House Officer Vidyut Goyal said.

He said the car involved in the crash has been seized, but its driver is absconding.

"Efforts are underway to trace the accused driver and further legal proceedings are being carried out," Goyal added.