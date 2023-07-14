Woman killed, 2 missing in rain-related incidents in U'khand

Dehradun, Jul 13 (PTI) A woman from Gujarat was killed while two people went missing in separate rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Thursday, officials said.

In Rudraprayag district, a girl from Gujarat’s Surat was killed and a youth from Bihar was injured in landslide in Morani area Three bike-borne people fell into Malan River when a bridge, connecting Kotdwar to Bhabar in Pauri district, collapsed amid heavy rains.

While Prashant Dabral (32) is missing, two others were injured in the accident. A search operation is on to trace him, police said.

In Tehri district, while crossing a drain near Nandgaon on Tehri-Ghansali road, two ‘kanwariyas’ riding a motorcycle were hit by a landslide.

The police said one of the kanwariya is safe but the other is missing and efforts are on to trace him.

In another incident, a landslide at Bhatwadisain near Gaurikund buried a car under its debris, injuring its driver, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

In the last 24 hours, four persons were also injured in landslide incidents in the state. PTI DPT NB