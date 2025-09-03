Woman killed, 20 injured after bus overturns in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman was killed and around 20 people were injured after a speeding bus overturned and fell into a water-filled ditch in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Daharpur Kala village within the Dataganj police station limits, when a private bus travelling from Dataganj to Budaun lost control and flipped over on the roadside, they added.

The deceased woman is yet to be identified, police said, adding that among the injured, the condition of a child is critical.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver might have dozed off, causing the accident. Around 20 passengers were injured -- some minor, some serious. All have been admitted to the Dataganj Primary Health Centre and Budaun District Hospital," District Magistrate Avneesh Rai said.

Police and local residents rushed to the scene to carry out rescue operations. The bus driver and helper fled the spot after the accident.

Authorities said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.