Woman killed, 3 injured as roadways bus runs over workers in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A woman died and three other labourers were injured after a roadways bus ran over some workers engaged in trimming trees on a divider on the Kanpur highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Thursday, police said.

Poonch SHO Ved Prakash Pandey said the incident occurred around 4 pm when a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus travelling from Jhansi towards Konch and Jalaun hit ran over some workers while passing through Poonch.

He said the driver, due to negligence, lost control of the vehicle and ran over the labourers and veered into the adjoining lane.

Pankunwar (50), one of the workers, died on the spot while Hargovind, Hari Babu and Guddi Devi suffered injuries and were rushed to a medical college for treatment, the police said.

The bus driver fled from the spot, the SHO said, adding that a case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace him.