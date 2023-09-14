Woman killed, 4 hurt in fire caused by leakage from gas cylinder in UP's Mainpuri: Police

Mainpuri (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A woman was killed and four people were injured in a fire caused by leakage from an LPG gas cylinder in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Wednesday in Ramaehaar village located within the Kotwali police station limits, they added.

Arjun was fixing a leakage issue in a gas cylinder in his house. He lit a stove and the fire broke out, resulting in serious injuries to five people, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar told PTI.

Villagers rushed to the scene and carried out a rescue operation. The injured were sent to a hospital where Kunti (18) succumbed to her injuries, the officer said.

Villagers and police, including Circle Officer (City) Santosh Kumar Singh and ASP Rajesh Kumar, rushed the injured to the hospital. Three of the injured people, including two women in a critical condition, were subsequently taken to the medical college in Saifai. One of them succumbed to her injuries on the way, the SP said.

Two rooms of the house where the fire broke out have been badly damaged, police added. PTI COR SAB RC