Woman killed, 4 injured as Rajasthan family attacked over land dispute

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed and four others were injured as more than 20 assailants attacked their family in Dausa district of Rajasthan over a land dispute, a police officer said on Friday.

The assailants came in four to five cars and attacked the family members of Naresh when they were sleeping in their house in the Lalsot Kotwali police station area Thursday night, the officer said.

In the attack, Naresh's 70-year-old mother was killed and four others were injured.

The main accused was identified as Himanshu Sharma.

A case of assault and murder has been registered against Sharma, who has been arrested, while a search for others is underway, the police officer said. PTI SDA SMN SMN