Woman killed, 4 injured as van rams into religious procession in Beed

Beed, Oct 5 (PTI) One woman was killed and four persons sustained injuries after a speeding pickup van rammed into a group of devotees marching towards Nagnath temple in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident occurred around 4 am near Raimoha in Shirur Kasar tehsil on Beed-Manur road, about 25 km away from here, he added.

"Van driver Khatal Mininath (46) lost control of the vehicle due to high speed. It dashed into a Veerashaiva Lingayat dindi (religious procession). Sindhu Santosh Gheware (42) died on the spot. Suman Siddheshwar Chipade (34), Aruna Umesh Kalmkar (36), Rukmini Amarnath Kalmkar (44), and Vaishnavi Pashupati Bhure (16) were injured and have been hospitalised," the official said.

The procession started from Majalgaonkar Math in Beed on Friday afternoon for the annual Nav Gun Yatra at Manur’s Nagnath Temple, scheduled for October 5, he added.

The pickup van driver has been detained, the official added.