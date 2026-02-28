Woman killed, 4 injured in hit-and-run in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 28 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was killed, and four others were seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle allegedly ran them over in the Budhana area of the district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday on the Budhana-Baraut Road, and the victims were out for a walk, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Babita. The four other women were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

"The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem. We are currently scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify the vehicle and the driver who fled after the accident," a police officer said.

Police have registered a case, and a search operation is underway to nab the accused.