Woman killed after auto-rickshaw overturns in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman died near a BSF camp in south Delhi after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in overturned on Sunday, police said.

The authorities of a private hospital reported the incident at around 2 am after the woman was declared brought dead there, they said.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was travelling to the Safdarjung Hospital in the auto-rickshaw along with her husband and their 21-day-old child.

The woman's husband claimed the auto-rickshaw overturned near the BSF camp close to MB Road after the driver lost control while driving rashly, a police officer said.

The woman suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The auto-rickshaw driver fled the scene with his vehicle before the husband could note down its number, the officer said.

The man and the child also sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

The police are trying to locate the absconding driver after registering an FIR against him, the officer said. PTI BM ARI