Woman killed after being hit by bus in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman died after being hit by a private bus on the state highway here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a resident of Meghrajpur village, police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sagar Jain on Tuesday said that late on Monday evening, Santosh reached her village in a private bus. When she was getting off, the bus driver started the vehicle and hit her. She died on the spot.

When the locals saw her, they raised an alarm and informed the police. However, by the time police reached the spot, the driver had fled, Jain said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem. Efforts are being made to arrest the driver, Jain added.